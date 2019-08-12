Pakistan to continue moral,diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Pakistan will continue to expose the evil face of India before the world, advocating the hapless Kashmiris to plead their case at international forums.

Talking to media, she said that Pakistan will continue giving its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people for resolving the long-standing Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

Firdous appealed to the International human rights organizations to take notice of gross human rights violations in Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

She asked the international community to reject the fanatic mindset of the hardline Indian government and support Pakistan's narrative which called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir dispute under the UN resolutions.

She said that India has detained the innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir and suspended internet service and turned the entire sate into virtual prison.

She asked the Pakistani youth to tell the world about Indian forces' brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) through social media and raising their voices in solidarity with these Kashmiris as its aggression in the IOK continues to shed blood of innocent civilians.

"As Indian government has blocked all communication system in IOK and stopped innocent Kashmiris to raise their voice against brutalities, now Pakistani youth should take charge to raise their voices in front of the world against brutality taking innocent lives." She said that the ferocity and brutality of Indian Prime Minister Naredra Modi could not deprive Kashmiris of their right to self-determination.

The minister said that preventing the Kashmiri Muslims from performing worship and religious obligations on Eid's occasion was the death of a secular India. The world community should ask extremist Indian government to stop doing all this with innocent Kashmiris in IOK, she added.

She said supporting Kashmiris for their constitutional and democratic rights was in fact standing up for truth, law and democracy. "We salute the Kashmiris, who are rendering great sacrifices and their passion and commitment to their mission will defeat the India to fulfill its evil plans." While paying homage to the Kashmiri women, she said, "The sacrifices of mothers, sisters and daughters of Kashmir will be written in golden words of history and we are proud of them." She said Pakistan would continue backing Kashmiris till their independence from Indian subjugation. "Our relationship with Kashmiris is based on belief in Oneness of the Allah Almighty."More/yaw