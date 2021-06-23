UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Continue Support Palestinians Till Fruition Of Their Just Struggle: Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 51 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 10:06 PM

Pakistan to continue support Palestinians till fruition of their just struggle: Envoy

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan reiterated the country's commitment to continue to stand in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren until the fruition of their just struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan reiterated the country's commitment to continue to stand in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren until the fruition of their just struggle.

The High Commissioner expressed these views during the meeting with a delegation of the leaders of British-Palestinian/Muslim communities, led by Zaher Birawi who met him at the High Commission, a High Commission press release issued on Wednesday said. The High Commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan's long-standing position that an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestine issue.

On behalf of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the delegation expressed its gratitude to the leadership, government and people of Pakistan for their principled stance and support to the cause of Palestine, and stated that Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian issue was greatly appreciated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

UAE’s COVID-19 response based on continuous asse ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Emirati Genome ..

37 minutes ago

Libyan FM hopes mercenaries withdraw after 'progre ..

48 seconds ago

Equal opportunities essential for progress:Samreen ..

49 seconds ago

Maximum tree plantation to be ensured:Commissioner ..

51 seconds ago

Participants of Berlin Libya Conference Note Impro ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.