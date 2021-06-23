Pakistan to continue support Palestinians till fruition of their just struggle: Envoy

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan reiterated the country's commitment to continue to stand in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren until the fruition of their just struggle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK) Moazzam Ahmad Khan reiterated the country's commitment to continue to stand in solidarity with its Palestinian brethren until the fruition of their just struggle.

The High Commissioner expressed these views during the meeting with a delegation of the leaders of British-Palestinian/Muslim communities, led by Zaher Birawi who met him at the High Commission, a High Commission press release issued on Wednesday said. The High Commissioner reaffirmed Pakistan's long-standing position that an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, was the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestine issue.

On behalf of the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the delegation expressed its gratitude to the leadership, government and people of Pakistan for their principled stance and support to the cause of Palestine, and stated that Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian issue was greatly appreciated.