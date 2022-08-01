Pakistan to continue support to Kashmir cause: Sardar Babar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Acting Speaker Balochistan Assembly, Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail on Monday said that people of Balochistan will continue to support Kashmiris in their struggle of self-determination.

Talking to APP here, he said that August 5, Youm-e-Istehsal reminds us about the inhuman act of fascist Modi government. It was on the 5th August 2019 that the special constitutional status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was scrapped by the Modi government.

"People of Balochistan will stand with Kashmiris brethren in their struggle for right of self determination," he said and deplored that Kashmir valley has been pushed into the swamp fire by the Modi government.

The freedom struggle of Kashmiris will surely reach its logical conclusion and the sun of freedom of Kashmir will rise soon.

Babr Musakhail reiterating government support for Kashmir cause said that Balochistan government, political parties, people from all segment of society will continue to provide political, diplomatic and moral support to the freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

"Zionist-style settlement is being done to evict people from their home land," he lamented.

Sardar Babar Khan Musa Khel said that depriving the Kashmiris of their right to self-determination, imposing state oppression on them is one of the worst examples of state terrorism in modern times.

Our protest against Modi's anti-humanitarian policies will continue till the issue is resolved in line with the wishes of the people of Kashmir.