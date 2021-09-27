Pakistan to continue support to Kashmiris' just struggle right to self-determination: FM

UrduPoint.com

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured the British Pakistani leadership from Kashmir that Pakistan would continue to lend support to Kashmiris' just struggle for self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday assured the British Pakistani leadership from Kashmir that Pakistan would continue to lend support to Kashmiris' just struggle for self-determination.

The foreign minister, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, expressed these views in a meeting with eminent British Pakistani leaders and community representatives hailing from Kashmir, at the Pakistan House.� Qureshi said Pakistan would extend Kahmiris all possible support till the realization of their inalienable right in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the wishes of the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).�� Lauding the positive role being played by the Pakistani Kashmiri community in highlighting Indian human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the foreign minister apprised them of the steps being taken by the government of Pakistan to advance the Kashmir cause and raise awareness about the humanitarian and human rights situation in IIOJK.

In this regard, the government of Pakistan, relying on credible international sources, had recently compiled a Dossier detailing over 3,000 war crimes perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces.�� Foreign Minister Qureshi lauded the recent debate in the British Parliament, laying bare once more, Indian atrocities in IIOJK.

He encouraged the British Pakistani community to play its role in bringing to light the human rights and humanitarian abuses.

