Pakistan to develop, prosperous under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh has said that Pakistan under the dynamic and honest leadership of Imran Khan will become developed,prosperous and said that Sikh Community has complete confidence in the present leadership.

He was talking to media persons here on Monday at the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari.

He was accompnied by Member Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee and Chairman Baba Gurunanak Welfare Society Sardar Bishan Singh and Sardar Santok Singh.

Tehsil Saddar PTI Abid Chaudhry and former District President PTI Waheed Murad were also present.

Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh said that Prime Minister giving a VVIP status to Sikh community has removed the hurdles in visiting Kartarpura where Gurunanak Devjee spent 18 years and this religious and sacred place has a great value for Sikhs.

He said , the 500th Birthday of Gurunanak will be celebrated on 6th Nov 2019 and this is a keen desire and demand of the Sikh Community that on this important day Pakistani government must release memorial coins and postal stamps .

Sardar Mahendar said that he and his community wanted to serve Pakistan to make it a developed and prosperous country .

Mahendar said that previous governments many a times promised to establish Gurunanak University and a world class hotel in Hasanabdal but never fulfilled this promise and hoped that this government would materialise these promises made by previous regimes.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari thanked the Sikh delegation for visiting his residence and said that Pakistan government believed in religious freedom and its ample proof was the religious freedom given to Sikhs here , their Gurdwaras were well maintained and government sanctions funds regularly for this purpose.

He said that Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh was representing Sikhs community in a best possible way and making efforts for their well being.

