UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Develop, Prosperous Under Dynamic Leadership Of Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 12:48 PM

Pakistan to develop, prosperous under dynamic leadership of Imran Khan

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh has said that Pakistan under the dynamic and honest leadership of Imran Khan will become developed,prosperous and said that Sikh Community has complete confidence in the present leadership

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Punjab Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh has said that Pakistan under the dynamic and honest leadership of Imran Khan will become developed,prosperous and said that Sikh Community has complete confidence in the present leadership.

He was talking to media persons here on Monday at the residence of Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari.

He was accompnied by Member Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee and Chairman Baba Gurunanak Welfare Society Sardar Bishan Singh and Sardar Santok Singh.

Tehsil Saddar PTI Abid Chaudhry and former District President PTI Waheed Murad were also present.

Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh said that Prime Minister giving a VVIP status to Sikh community has removed the hurdles in visiting Kartarpura where Gurunanak Devjee spent 18 years and this religious and sacred place has a great value for Sikhs.

He said , the 500th Birthday of Gurunanak will be celebrated on 6th Nov 2019 and this is a keen desire and demand of the Sikh Community that on this important day Pakistani government must release memorial coins and postal stamps .

Sardar Mahendar said that he and his community wanted to serve Pakistan to make it a developed and prosperous country .

Mahendar said that previous governments many a times promised to establish Gurunanak University and a world class hotel in Hasanabdal but never fulfilled this promise and hoped that this government would materialise these promises made by previous regimes.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Bokhari thanked the Sikh delegation for visiting his residence and said that Pakistan government believed in religious freedom and its ample proof was the religious freedom given to Sikhs here , their Gurdwaras were well maintained and government sanctions funds regularly for this purpose.

He said that Sardar Mahendar Paal Singh was representing Sikhs community in a best possible way and making efforts for their well being.

\378

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Punjab Hotel Saddar Waheed Murad 2019 Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Raheel Sharif gets one-year extension as IMCTC hea ..

11 minutes ago

PAL to pay tribute late Shuakat Manzoor in musical ..

8 minutes ago

World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought be ..

8 minutes ago

Italy Seeks to Prevent Libyan Scenario in Venezuel ..

8 minutes ago

Malnutrition claims 7 more lives in Thar

9 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather expected in most parts of country

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.