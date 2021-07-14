Pakistan to get edge in IT sector, digitization process to ensure transparency: President

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday, expressing confidence that Pakistan would get an edge in the information technology sector, said the digitization process of various entities would become a base for public information and transparency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 )

He president observed that the promotion of information technology (IT) would enable the country to take 'gigantic steps' in the future, carving a niche in the comity of nations.

The president was addressing a ceremony of "Digitization of Presidency" here at the Aiwan-e- Sadr.

Dr Alvi highlighted the importance of information and technology in the fast paced contemporary world, and said the digitalization of government and public entities would help improve their performance and efficiency.

"Pakistan will get an edge in the world on the basis of IT sector instead of brick and mortar as the value for the later has been reduced while the significance for the former has multiplied," he added.

He said on the basis of IT sector, the country would achieve the next stages of rapid progress and development at fast pace.

The president, enumerating the latest technological developments in the communication sector like transition of 1G to 5G, likened the scientific revolutions to a fast moving train upon which they all must board.

He also informed the gathering about the initiative of cyber efficiency of the Parliament and said the digitalization of Parliament would improve its efficiency, besides,helping in the smooth running of legislative business.

The ceremony was attended by Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication (IT&T) Syed Amin ul Haq, Leader of House in the Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, authorities concerned of the ministry, National Information Technology Board (NITB) and other high officials.

About the electronic voting machine (EVM), President Alvi maintained that it was just a counting machine, which had no internet connectivity. The lack of misinformation had led to certain reservations over its functioning, he added.

About I-voting facility for the overseas Pakistanis, the president stressed that the process should be made fully secured, so that it could neither be hacked nor collapsed.

He opined that when the country could achieve different milestones on the basis of intellect of its people, it could also leapfrog in the information and technology sector as well.

Minister for IT&T Syed Amin ul Haque said under the digitalization of presidency, its website was upgraded with all the relevant details available for public.

He said that ministry was committed to implement cyber efficiency of the Parliament initiative by the year 2023.

About I-voting facility for the overseas Pakistanis, he said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Ministry of IT were on board to facilitate them, he added.

The minister further informed that the ministry was undertaking various Internet access projects across the country worth Rs 31 billion to facilitate masses.