Pakistan To Keep Supporting Guterres' Work For Multilateralism: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated Antonio Guterres on his re-appointment as United Nations Secretary-General for second five-year term, what he said, was manifestation of int'l community's confidence in his leadership.

"Many congratulations Antonio Guterres on appointment as UN Secretary General for a second term. This re-election is manifestation of the international community's confidence in your leadership," Qureshi said Friday on Twitter.

He said Pakistan would continue to support all of his (Guterres) work to strengthen the spirit of multilateralism.

On Friday, the United Nations General Assembly appointed Antonio Guterres as the world body chief for a second term beginning January 1, 2022. The 193-member Assembly took action days after the powerful Security Council had unanimously recommended his name to it.

Th President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, announced his re-appointment and also administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres at the podium of the iconic UN General Assembly hall.

