UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan To Open Jinnah Park, Street Children School In Niger's Capital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Pakistan to open Jinnah Park, street children school in Niger's capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan will continue to extend humanitarian assistance to Niger under flood relief programme besides construction of Jinnah Park and a school for street children in the capital Niamey.

This was informed by Pakistan's ambassador to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey in a meeting with Niger's Foreign Secretary held at the Foreign Office in Niamey.

Ambassador Sirohey updated the Foreign Secretary that Navy ship NASR had brought 36,000 bags of relief goods for the flood-affected people of Niger, says a message received here from Niamey.

He said further supply of relief goods from Pakistan had been suspended owing to technical problems with airports in Niger.

The Foreign Secretary of Niger thanked the ambassador for the assistance rendered by the government of Pakistan and expressed hoped that the two embassies would work towards strengthening the bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Flood Niamey Niger From Government

Recent Stories

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

26 minutes ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

41 minutes ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

1 hour ago

PLL saves $30 million in sensible buying of 3 LNG ..

1 hour ago

Target set to achieve 20 per cent RE share in tota ..

1 hour ago

PST to observe Ashra Kashmir from February 1 to 10 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.