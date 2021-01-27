ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan will continue to extend humanitarian assistance to Niger under flood relief programme besides construction of Jinnah Park and a school for street children in the capital Niamey.

This was informed by Pakistan's ambassador to Niger Ahmed Ali Sirohey in a meeting with Niger's Foreign Secretary held at the Foreign Office in Niamey.

Ambassador Sirohey updated the Foreign Secretary that Navy ship NASR had brought 36,000 bags of relief goods for the flood-affected people of Niger, says a message received here from Niamey.

He said further supply of relief goods from Pakistan had been suspended owing to technical problems with airports in Niger.

The Foreign Secretary of Niger thanked the ambassador for the assistance rendered by the government of Pakistan and expressed hoped that the two embassies would work towards strengthening the bilateral relations.