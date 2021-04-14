Pakistan to support Afghan Peace Process on mutual stakeholders' consensus: COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in a telephonic conservation with United States Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Wednesday said Pakistan would always support "Afghan led-Afghan Owned" Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders

During the conversation matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.