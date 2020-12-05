UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Trashes Indian Media's Fake News About Alleged Transfer Of Foreign Fighters To IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan trashes Indian media's fake news about alleged transfer of foreign fighters to IIOJK

Pakistan on Saturday completely rejected concoctions based on "fake news", in a section of the Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Saturday completely rejected concoctions based on "fake news", in a section of the Indian media, alleging transfer of foreign fighters to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Such fabrications are part of the Indian propaganda against indigenous freedom movement of the Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination a right enshrined in international law and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions. Such Indian ploys are doomed to fail again. By spreading such falsehoods, India can neither cast a shadow on the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for freedom from illegal and inhuman Indian occupation nor can it escape censure by the international community for the gross and systematic violations of human rights being perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press release.

The completely baseless allegations of so-called "foreign fighters from Syria" served only to further illustrate the virulent anti-Pakistan tirade that was the hallmark of the RSS-BJP dispensation. Instead of wasting more time in peddling falsehoods and fake news, India would be well-advised to comply with its international legal and moral obligations and let the Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in international law and the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, the spokesperson further added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Foreign Office United Nations Syria Jammu Moral Media From

Recent Stories

Turkey's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Record 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine colla ..

3 minutes ago

Violence Resumes at Security Bill Protests in Pari ..

3 minutes ago

Bezuidenhout set for second straight European Tour ..

16 minutes ago

Farmers decry Sindh govt for not subsidizing wheat ..

1 hour ago

MQM-P legislators over inefficient traffic managem ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.