Pakistan, UK Agree To Enhance Trade, Economic Partnership

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 25, 2022 | 11:08 AM

Pakistan, UK agree to enhance trade, economic partnership

Hina Rabbani Khar says she and Boris Johnson have also exchanged views on Afghanistan and other issues of common concern.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 25th, 2022) Pakistan and the United Kingdom have agreed to enhance trade and economic partnership.

The agreement was reached during a meeting of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kigali, Rwanda on the side-lines of the 26th Heads of Government Meeting.

Taking to Twitter, Hina Rabbani Khar said that they also exchanged views on Afghanistan and other issues of common concern.

Earlier, the Minister called for recognizing democracy, rule of law, good governance and respect for human rights as bedrocks of peace and stability within and among the nations.

She was addressing the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministerial Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda.

Issues of common concern including sustainable and inclusive development, post Covid recovery and democracy, peace and governance came under discussion.

Addressing the meeting, the Minister of State stressed that these values, especially respect for human rights, including the right to self-determination will only gain wider traction if they are applied universally and without discrimination.

She underscored that rights of one individual cannot take precedence over those of another. All must enjoy inherent and equal rights, and no distinction must be made on the basis of cast, colour, gender, faith or creed. On the sidelines, the Minister of State held useful bilateral meetings with UK Minister for South Asia, Commonwealth and the UN Lord Tariq Ahmad, Foreign Minister of Jamaica Kamina Johnson Smith, Foreign Minister of Dominica Dr Kenneth Darroux and Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone, Professor David J Francis.

The Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting is taking place after four years, making it the first such Commonwealth gathering in the post Pandemic period.

