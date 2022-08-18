Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

(@Abdulla99267510)

UK Home Department says the agreement underlined both countries’ ongoing commitment to tackle issue of illegal migration and the significant threats it posed to both nations.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 18th, 2022) Pakistan and the United Kingdom have signed reciprocal agreement to return foreign criminals and immigration offenders from the UK to Pakistan.

The agreement included ongoing work to improve and expand UK-Pakistani law enforcement cooperation.

(Details to Follow)