Pakistan Urges Developed Nations To Fulfill Commitments, Aid Global South In Achieving SDGs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KAMPALA (Uganda) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Jan, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday called upon developed countries to deliver on their historical commitments and support the Global South in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Additional Foreign Secretary (United Nations), Ambassador Syed Haider Shah delivered Pakistan’s national statement at the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 & China, in Kampala, Uganda.
He called for enhanced international cooperation, particularly among countries of the Global South, to move forward on sustainable development and for the attainment of SDGs and the agreed climate goals.
Ambassador Syed Haider Shah expressed support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for the provision of adequate financial resources for the recently operationalized Loss and Damage fund.
He underlined the need for G-77 & China to collectively work for a more just and equitable international order and reform of the international financial architecture, to make it more representative and responsive to the needs and priorities of developing countries.
The additional foreign secretary underscored the need for unity and solidarity among the developing countries to address the common contemporary challenges to global peace and development.
