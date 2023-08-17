Open Menu

Pakistan Urges India To End Illegal Detention Of Kashmiri Activists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

Pakistan Thursday urged India to bring an end to the unjustified and illegal detention of Khurrum Pervaiz and Irfan Mehraj and numerous other Kashmiri activists who were languishing in jails for raising their voice against Indian oppression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Thursday urged India to bring an end to the unjustified and illegal detention of Khurrum Pervaiz and Irfan Mehraj and numerous other Kashmiri activists who were languishing in jails for raising their voice against Indian oppression.

Speaking at a weekly press briefing here, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said, "In a communication addressed to the government of India, UN special procedures for human rights have expressed serious concerns at the arrest, detention and charges against Kashmiri human rights defenders Khurram Pervaiz and Irfan Mehraj." "The communication has been signed by the UN Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights Defenders; the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntarily Disappearances; the Special Rapporteur on the Rights of Freedom and Peaceful Assembly and of Association; and the Special Rapporteur on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms," she added.

Khurram Pervaiz, who was the Programme Coordinator of the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCSS) and Irfan Mehraj, a researcher with JKCSS, were detained in Rohini prison in New Dehi. The UN Special Procedures had expressed concern that their arrests and detention were designed to delegitimize their human rights work and to obstruct monitoring of the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Spokesperson said the communication by the UN Special Procedures was yet another indictment of the Indian occupation authorities in IIOJK as it continued to silence and harass Kashmiri human rights defenders.

To a question, she said, "Pakistan has always welcomed peace and dialogue between countries especially between our friends." "Iran is a friend and so is the United States. We welcome constructive engagement and result-oriented dialogue between them. As far as the meeting with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui is concerned, I do not wish to speak on a case that is subjudice." "But what I can say is that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, our Embassy in Washington and our Consulate in Houston have been closely following the case of Aafia Siddiqui and the requests for consular access." To another question about relations with Afghanistan, she said Pakistan had said clearly time and again, that it would like to have peace and amity with Afghanistan.

"Our relationship is centuries old, it is rooted in our culture and in our history. It is important for the two sides to resolve all differences and concerns and that is why we have been raising our concerns with respect to terrorism that emanates from Afghanistan and endangers Pakistan. This has been an area of regular contact and dialogue between our two countries," she added.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Afghanistan Foreign Office United Nations Iran Aafia Siddiqui Washington Civil Society Jammu Houston United States All From Government

Recent Stories

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

2 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

2 minutes ago
 PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

PM AJK committed to provide relief to masses

2 minutes ago
 10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

10 dead, 1143 injured in 1107 accidents in Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to i ..

Commissioner Mardan directs DCs Mardan, Swabi to implement dengue action plan

4 minutes ago
 Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

Rain expected at isolated parts of country:PMD

4 minutes ago
AIOU launches BS Computer Science

AIOU launches BS Computer Science

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of K ..

Pakistan urges India to end illegal detention of Kashmiri activists

33 minutes ago
 Poster and video making competition held in Mehran ..

Poster and video making competition held in Mehran University

33 minutes ago
 PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under M ..

PHC orders release of PTI workers detained under MPO

33 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq committed to provide ..

33 minutes ago
 Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

Al-Nisa Secretariat inaugurated at ANF HQ

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan