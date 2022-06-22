UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges World Community To Rise Above Politics To Aid Quake-hit Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 11:23 PM

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Munir Akram has called on the world community to rise "above political considerations", and help Afghanistan in the wake of the deadly earthquake that rocked two provinces in the east of the country early Wednesday morning

"The international community must to come to the aid of Afghans rising above political considerations," he said in a message released by the Pakistan Mission to the UN in New York.

At least 1,000 people have been killed, according to media reports, and numbers are expected to rise.

UN humanitarian agency OCHA said the 5.9 magnitude quake struck the Central Region of Afghanistan around 1.30 AM, local time.

"We've been devastated by the news of a terrible earthquake in Afghanistan," the Pakistani envoy said, expressing solidarity with Afghan brothers and sisters who are already facing extreme hardship because of decades of conflict.

On its part, he said Pakistan has and will continue to support Afghanistan and its people through humanitarian assistance, economic support and comprehensive cooperation.

