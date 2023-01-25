UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Urges World To Take Action To Protect People Of Occupied Palestine, IIOJK

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 25, 2023 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan urges world to take action to protect people of occupied Palestine, IIOJK

Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Ambassador Aamir Khan says that for over seven decades, India through force and fraud has denied the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris in violation of multiple resolutions of the UN Security Council.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2023) Pakistan on Wednesday urged the international community to take collective action to protect people of occupied Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing a special meeting on preventing genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity at UN in New York, Pakistan's Deputy Permanent Ambassador Aamir Khan said for over seven decades, India through force and fraud has denied the right of self-determination to the Kashmiris in violation of multiple resolutions of the UN Security Council.

He also drew the world's attention to the systematic campaign under way in India by activists of Hindutva where Muslims are murdered by lynch mobs, subjected to periodic pogroms and robbed of their livelihoods and citizenship, under the patronage of the ruling BJP-RSS regime.

