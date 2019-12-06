UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Values Its Relations With Brotherly Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia: President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:17 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday said that Pakistan greatly valued its relations with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and both countries had a shared faith, commonality of culture, traditions, values and heritage as well as common position on regional and international issues

The President was talking to Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, who along with his delegation called on him at the Awan-e-Sadr.

The President commended that Saudi Arabia had always played a proactive role in the challenges faced by Muslim Ummah and urged to highlight the conspiracy being hatched against Muslims citizens through Indian Citizenship Act.

The President said that 126 days long curfew and total media blackout in Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir at the hands of fascist BJP Government of India was a blatant violation of the fundamental right of the people of Kashmir.

The President lauded the progress and development of the Kingdom under the wise leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the vision of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. He underscored that the earlier visit of the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman had left a deep imprint on the hearts and minds of Pakistani people.

The President also expressed his satisfaction at ongoing economic and investment cooperation and negotiations on Saudi investment in oil refinery and mineral sectors. Moreover, he commended the expected flow of Saudi investments in Pakistan (US$ 20 billion) following signing of MoUs in the fields of refinery, mining and renewable energy in the first phase and hope it would invest more in the various sectors of the economy in future.

He further said that we took pride in our 2.3 million law-abiding Pakistani diaspora in KSA that had contributed to the socio-economic development of the Kingdom. He added that our community considered Saudi Arabia as their second home and worked devotedly for the progress and prosperity of the Kingdom.

Chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Abdullah Bin Mohammed Bin Ibrahim Al-Sheikh informed the President that efforts were being made to further enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

He also reiterated Saudi Arabia's support to Pakistan on the issue of Kashmir.

