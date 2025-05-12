Open Menu

Pakistan Welcomes Announcement Of Dissolution Of Kurdistan Workers' Party

Sumaira FH Published May 12, 2025 | 09:14 PM

Pakistan welcomes announcement of dissolution of Kurdistan Workers' Party

The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Monday welcomed the announcement regarding the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on Monday welcomed the announcement regarding the dissolution of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

"We consider this development as an important step towards sustainable peace and stability," the Foreign Office in a statement.

It said Pakistan and Türkiye, bound by deep-rooted fraternal ties, have always supported each other in all areas of mutual interest including counter terrorism efforts.

