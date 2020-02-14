UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Will Always There With Turkey Like Elder Brother: Army Chief

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

Pakistan will always there with Turkey like elder brother: Army Chief

COAS General Bajwa also called on Turkish Defence Minister and discussed matters of mutual interests.

RAWALPINDI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2020) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan will be standing always beside Turkey like an elder brother. Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and Turkey shared important relations.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa also called on Turkish Defence Minister and discussed things of mutual interests. Turkish Defence minister appreciated the role of Pakistan for peace efforts in the region.

Earlier, President Erdogan signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Defence cooperation between both countries.

