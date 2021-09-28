UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Withdraws Ban On Exports Of Poultry, Products To Afghanistan: Ambassador Sadiq

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan withdraws ban on exports of poultry, products to Afghanistan: Ambassador Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan has withdrawn ban on the exports of poultry and poultry products to Afghanistan.

"It would not only reduce the prices of poultry in Afghanistan but would also ensure the supply of fresh chicken and eggs to the general population," Ambassador Sadiq said in twitter post.

He further said that Pakistan was also working with the large poultry businesses to invest in joint ventures with Afghan traders so that the indigenous production of poultry in Afghanistan was increased to self sufficiency level.

