Pakistani Army Refutes Reports About Alleged Extra Troop Deployment To Gilgit-Baltistan

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:41 PM

Pakistani Army Refutes Reports About Alleged Extra Troop Deployment to Gilgit-Baltistan

The Pakistani armed forces' spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Pakistan had deployed additional troops along the line of control (LOC) in Gilgit-Baltistan area in the disputed Kashmir region, and that China was using the Skardu Air Base located there

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The Pakistani armed forces' spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar, refuted on Thursday media reports claiming that Pakistan had deployed additional troops along the line of control (LOC) in Gilgit-Baltistan area in the disputed Kashmir region, and that China was using the Skardu Air Base located there.

"news circulating in Indian electronic and social media claiming additional deployment of Pakistan Army troops along #LOC in GB [Gilgit-Baltistan] and alleged use of Skardu Airbase by #China is false, irresponsible and far from truth. No such movement or induction of additional forces has taken place. We also vehemently deny presence of Chinese troops in Pakistan," Iftikhar wrote on Twitter.

China also denies presence of its troops in Pakistan.

