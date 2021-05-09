Pakistani community strongly demands to setup passport office in Calgary: Hasan Raza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Overseas Pakistanis are facing hardship to get necessary services and no effort is being made by the last governments to resolve the problems.

Famous Social Pakistani Activist Syed Hasan Raza said this while talking to a newsman.

He told newsman in detail that, Residents of Calgary, a major city of Alberta Province, Canada, where thousands of Overseas Pakistani are facing problems as they visit Pakistan Consulate, Vancouver to apply renewal of a Machine Readable Passports (MRP). However the round road trip is about 2120 km, as they have no other option to reach Vancouver a day before after 10 hours traveling. It was the demand of residents of Calgary to setup Passport office at local level to avoid extra effort and time, he added.

Syed Hasan Raza Naqvi appreciated the efforts made by the PTI government over the matter of voting rights for overseas Pakistanis.