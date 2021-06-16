UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Diaspora A Great Asset For Country: FO Spox

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:59 PM

Acknowledging the contribution of overseas Pakistanis, the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Wednesday said they were a great asset for the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Acknowledging the contribution of overseas Pakistanis, the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Wednesday said they were a great asset for the country. Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri in a tweet on International Day of Family Remittances paid tribute to the Pakistani diaspora for their contribution to the country's economy.� "Let's recognise overseas Pakistanis who continue to send money back home, supporting their families and contributing to Pakistan's economy," he said.�� The FO Spokesperson said Pakistani diaspora remained the greatest asset of the country.

The�International Day of Family Remittances�was adopted by the�United Nations General Assembly�and is observed annually on June 16. The IDFR recognizes the over 200 million migrant workers, women and men, who�send money home to over 800 million family members across the world.�The day further highlights the great resilience of migrant workers in the face of economic insecurities, natural and climate related disasters and a global pandemic.

