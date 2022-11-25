UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Filmmaker, Director A.J. Kardar Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Pakistani filmmaker, director A.J. Kardar remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Well-known Pakistani filmmaker and director A.J. Kardar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on November 25, 1926, Akhtar J. was the brother of filmmaker Abdur Rashid Kardar and the cousin of international cricketer and former captain of Pakistan cricket team Abdul Hafeez Kardar and Indian filmmaker and producer A.R. Kardar.

A.J. Kardar collaborated with Faiz Ahmed Faiz for many films and documentaries.He is credited in particular for having directed Jago Hua Savera, a film that received international recognition and numerous awards. It was the first Pakistani film to be submitted for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film Category.

It was also entered into the 1st Moscow International Film Festival where it won a Gold Medal.

Kardar also directed a large number of documentaries, including one on Iqbal.

In 1959 he started making films and penned, produced, and directed three feature films and 59 documentaries. Some of the awards his work has received include Boston Film Festival Award (1961), Moscow Gold Medal Award (1959), Golden Dolphin Award from Iran, and the Nigar Award from Pakistan (1969).

During the 1970s he worked with the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC).

He died in London on February 14, 2002, after a protracted illness.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Film And Movies Iran Moscow Abdul Hafeez Kardar Died London Rashid Boston February November Gold Oscar From Best

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season ..

Hasan Ali signs for Warwickshire for county season of 2023

2 minutes ago
 SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisa ..

SC revokes lifetime ban on former PTI leader Faisal Vawda

36 minutes ago
 Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

Interior Minister reviews law and order situation

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

4 hours ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.