Pakistani filmmaker, director A.J. Kardar remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Well-known Pakistani filmmaker and director A.J. Kardar was remembered on the occasion of his birth anniversary on Friday.

Born on November 25, 1926, Akhtar J. was the brother of filmmaker Abdur Rashid Kardar and the cousin of international cricketer and former captain of Pakistan cricket team Abdul Hafeez Kardar and Indian filmmaker and producer A.R. Kardar.

A.J. Kardar collaborated with Faiz Ahmed Faiz for many films and documentaries.He is credited in particular for having directed Jago Hua Savera, a film that received international recognition and numerous awards. It was the first Pakistani film to be submitted for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film Category.

It was also entered into the 1st Moscow International Film Festival where it won a Gold Medal.

Kardar also directed a large number of documentaries, including one on Iqbal.

In 1959 he started making films and penned, produced, and directed three feature films and 59 documentaries. Some of the awards his work has received include Boston Film Festival Award (1961), Moscow Gold Medal Award (1959), Golden Dolphin Award from Iran, and the Nigar Award from Pakistan (1969).

During the 1970s he worked with the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC).

He died in London on February 14, 2002, after a protracted illness.