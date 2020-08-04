Pakistani flag will be flying in Srinagar soon: Iqbal Losar

Chairman of EU Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe, Iqbal Losar has urged the international community to play their role in resolving Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman of EU Pakistan Friendship Federation Europe, Iqbal Losar has urged the international community to play their role in resolving Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

"Pakistani flag will be flying in Srinagar very soon," he said while addressing to Kashmir Conference at Pakistan Consulate, Milan, Italy, said a press release here on Tuesday.

The Conference was organized by Manzoor A. Chaudhry, Consul General, to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in connection with one year of military siege there by the Indian forces.

Member of the House of Lords, Nazir Ahmed, highlighted the Indian atrocities and human rights violations in IIOJK and thanked Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora for showing their solidarity to their brothers and sisters of the IIOJK.