Pakistani Prime Minister Grieving Deaths of 21 People in Punjab Province Due to Snowfall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed his sorrow after 21 people froze to death due to a snowfall in Punjab province.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that heavy snow blocked traffic with over 1,000 vehicles on the road near the mountain resort town of Murree in Punjab province.

Twenty-one people, including 9 children, froze to death in their cars.

"Shocked & upset at tragic deaths of tourists on road to Murree. Unprecedented snowfall & rush of ppl proceeding without checking weather conditions caught district admin unprepared. Have ordered inquiry & putting in place strong regulation to ensure prevention of such tragedies," Khan tweeted.

Rescue operations are underway at an accelerated rate, with Pakistani army troops reaching Murree to aid in the rescue efforts.