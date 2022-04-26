UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Prime Minister To Pay First Foreign Visit To Saudi Arabia On Thursday

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on April 28 in his maiden foreign visit since assuming office earlier in the month

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on April 28 in his maiden foreign visit since assuming office earlier in the month.

"Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a lasting bond of Islamic brotherhood. Pakistanis cherish these long-standing ties with their Saudi brethren," Sharif said during a preparatory meeting, as quoted by Pakistani news agency Dawn.

The three-day visit, which is set to last from Thursday to Saturday, would be a "milestone" for the Pakistani-Saudi relations, which will further strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, according to the prime minister's office.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia sent Sharif an invitation to visit when he congratulated the new Pakistani prime minister on accession to the office, according to the report.

In the course of their phone conversation, the leaders confirmed the mutual commitment to strengthening and developing all aspects of their relations.

On April 9, the Pakistani parliament ousted then-Prime Minister Imran Khan in a vote of no confidence, with the motion succeeding by a unanimous vote of 174-0. On April 11, lawmakers elected opposition leader Sharif from the Pakistan Muslim League-N as the new prime minister.

On the eve of the election, a wave of protests swept the country. Thousands of people participated in rallies in support of Khan and his Tehreek-e-Insaf party. Shortly after the appointment of the new prime minister, Khan demanded that parliamentary elections be held immediately, in which a new head of government would be designated.

