Pakistani Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Ceasefire Agreement With India in Kashmir

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday welcomed return to the ceasefire with India along the Line of Control (LOC) in the disputed region of Kashmir, but said that it was New Delhi's responsibility to allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.

On Thursday, Pakistani Director General of Military Operations Nauman Zakaria and his Indian counterpart Paramjit Sangha agreed to observe the ceasefire along the LOC in a phone call.

"I welcome restoration of the ceasefire along the LOC. The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India. India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand & right of the Kashmiri people to self-determination acc to UNSC resolutions," Khan wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister also congratulated the Pakistani armed forces on the anniversary of their response to the airstrikes conducted by India in 2019.

"I congratulate the entire nation & salute our Armed Forces on the 2nd Anniversary of our response to India's illegal, reckless military adventure of air strikes against Pakistan. As a proud & confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing," Khan said.

The prime minister added that Pakistan had always made efforts to promote peace, which was proved by Islamabad's decision to return a captured Indian pilot.

"We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan's responsible behaviour in the face of India's irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot. We have always stood for peace & remain ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue," Khan said.

In February 2019, Pakistani armed forces captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, whose plane was hit under the Pakistani territory during the standoff between the countries. Pakistan returned the pilot to India 60 hours after he had been held captive.

The situation in the Indian-controlled territory of Kashmir deteriorated after August 5, 2019, when New Delhi decided to deprive the territory of limited autonomy and put it under direct Federal control. Pakistan repeatedly urged India to stick to the 1948 United Nations Security Council's resolution that envisaged that a free plebiscite should be held in the region to decide whether it acceded to India or Pakistan.