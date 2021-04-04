'Pakistani travellers to get Covid vaccination certificates' :Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said that Pakistan would issue a 'Coronavirus vaccination certificate' to those who had completed their two doses of vaccine which would facilitate business and tourist travellers during ongoing pandemic situation.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the certificates will only be available to those who have received both doses of the vaccine, adding, citizens would able to download these certificates via the ministry's website and people can also receive the printed certificate from NADRA mega centers.

Citizens who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan can now receive a vaccination certificate that shows their immunization status, adding, a COVID-19 immunisation certificate portal had already launched countrywide.

She said the certificate will confirm that the holder has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The shot being used in Pakistan currently is the Chinese-made two-dose Sinopharm vaccine.

Replying a question, she also said that Pakistan is also importing China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine in bulk to package three million doses locally.

"The bulk vaccine received will be formulated, sterilized and packed in Pakistan, adding, production of vaccine would start under NIH's trained staff".

For this purpose special equipment has also been procured and manpower is being trained, she added.

In another question, she responding that the government has made Covid-19 test mandatory for Pakistan-bound travellers from the United Kingdom.

"As per government of Pakistan's policy, all those intending to travel from the UK to Pakistan have to get themselves tested for Covid-19, adding, double Covid tests from all verified sources would be admissible", she added.

She also urged all citizens who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination to come for vaccination and not need to hesitate about its side effects.

She warned that the government was taking strict notices of relaxed attitude of the administration and police towards enforcement of the Covid SOPs in the markets, shopping malls and plazas to prevent resurgence of the deadly virus which has played havoc all over the world.

