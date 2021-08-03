Pakistani youth shows enthusiasm for "Junior Cultural Ambassador" campaign

Pakistani youth has actively participated in "Junior Cultural Ambassador" campaign organized by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation with support of Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China Cultural Center in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistani youth has actively participated in "Junior Cultural Ambassador" campaign organized by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation with support of Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

This campaign was sponsored by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and supported by various Overseas Chinese Cultural Centers, said a press release.

The China Cultural Center in Pakistan received the registration form and recorded videos. The Cultural Center submitted the relevant participation material of qualified contestants to the jury panel after conducting Primary selection.

Sticking to the theme of the event, the participants expressed their understanding and feelings of cultural exchange, their blessings to the young people from home and abroad, and their wishes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games by singing, reciting, writing, painting and playing musical instruments.

This "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" campaign aims to promote the culture and educational exchange, showing colorful real life and upward spirit of Pakistani youth, and their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, it also highlights the extensive and profound Chinese history and culture of deep friendship, praise for China's economic and social development.

All the contestants expressed their hope to serve as "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" of China-Pakistan friendship in the future.