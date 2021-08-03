UrduPoint.com

Pakistani Youth Shows Enthusiasm For "Junior Cultural Ambassador" Campaign

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 09:56 PM

Pakistani youth shows enthusiasm for "Junior Cultural Ambassador" campaign

Pakistani youth has actively participated in "Junior Cultural Ambassador" campaign organized by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation with support of Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China Cultural Center in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistani youth has actively participated in "Junior Cultural Ambassador" campaign organized by China Soong Ching Ling Foundation with support of Cultural Office of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan and China Cultural Center in Pakistan.

This campaign was sponsored by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and supported by various Overseas Chinese Cultural Centers, said a press release.

The China Cultural Center in Pakistan received the registration form and recorded videos. The Cultural Center submitted the relevant participation material of qualified contestants to the jury panel after conducting Primary selection.

Sticking to the theme of the event, the participants expressed their understanding and feelings of cultural exchange, their blessings to the young people from home and abroad, and their wishes for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games by singing, reciting, writing, painting and playing musical instruments.

This "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" campaign aims to promote the culture and educational exchange, showing colorful real life and upward spirit of Pakistani youth, and their wishes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, it also highlights the extensive and profound Chinese history and culture of deep friendship, praise for China's economic and social development.

All the contestants expressed their hope to serve as "Junior Cultural Ambassadors" of China-Pakistan friendship in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange China Young Beijing Olympics Event From

Recent Stories

Govt to discuss electoral reforms with opposition ..

Govt to discuss electoral reforms with opposition MPs, not fugitives like Nawaz: ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian Police Arrest 2 Arsonists in Sicily During ..

Italian Police Arrest 2 Arsonists in Sicily During Wildfires

2 minutes ago
 One Person Dead in Pentagon Shooting - Reports

One Person Dead in Pentagon Shooting - Reports

2 minutes ago
 DC administers polio drops to children

DC administers polio drops to children

2 minutes ago
 Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still ..

Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still an Active Crime Scene - Securi ..

16 minutes ago
 Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

Deadly wildfire encircles Turkish power plant

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.