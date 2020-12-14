UrduPoint.com
Pakistanis Hardworking, Skilled People: Envoy

Korean Author Anatol Lieven in his book "Pakistan: A Hard Country" has truly depicted Pakistanis as hardworking and skilled people, said the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Kwak Sung-Kyu on Monday

Talking to Special Assistant to Prime Minister Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, the ambassador said that he noted during his stay in Pakistan that Anatol has absolutely true observation about Pakistanis.

He said South Korean decision to enhance quota of Pakistani skill workers would prove fruitful, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Zulfi Bukhari said there were problems in sending Pakistani manpower to Korea in bulk - owing to the prevalence of coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan wanted to increase manpower exports during the tenure of new Korean ambassador.

More Stories From Pakistan

