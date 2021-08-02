The drama of the alleged abduction and torture of the Afghan ambassador's daughter was exposed by our intelligence agencies

Lahore(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021) Pakistan's armed forces are a symbol of national dignity. Elements of the Fifth Generation War engaged in conspiracy against national institutions are failing as usual.The drama of the alleged abduction and torture of the Afghan ambassador's daughter failed miserably, he said.

This was exposed by our intelligence agencies. The leadership of the opposition parties are working day and night to complete the external conspiracy against the national institutions to gain power. He added that the youth use their energies in defense of national institutions on social media.