Pakistan's Economy To Grow Faster Than 2021 Forecast: Hammad

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 05:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Thursday said that Pakistan's economy would grow faster than 2021 forecast.

"Made the assessment on 7th April 2021 that economic growth will beat all forecasts," he tweeted. As per final figure, the economy grew at 5.37 per cent last year.

