ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Netherlands Saljuq Tarar Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at foreign ministry.

The foreign minister congratulated the envoy-designate on his appointment, what he said had been made at a time when Pakistan was faced with multiple challenges on diplomatic fronts.

He told the envoy-designate that his appointment was made keeping in view his competence and capability.

Qureshi expressed the hope that by the appointment of a seasoned diplomat in Netherlands, the bilateral relations in the fields of politics, economics, trade and other multiple spheres would strengthen.

The ambassador-designate thanked the foreign minister and assured for his all out efforts to strengthening the bilateral ties.

He also presented his recently published book "All That Art" to the foreign minister.