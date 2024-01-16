Pakistan's Envoy Discusses Educational Cooperation With Baghdad's American Varsity
Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed held a meeting with Dr. Michael Muinix, President of American University in Baghdad.
In the meeting, they discussed the ways and means to have cooperation with educational institutions of Pakistan.
Ambassador Zeeshan also visited different departments of the University.
