Open Menu

Pakistan's Envoy Discusses Educational Cooperation With Baghdad's American Varsity

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Pakistan's envoy discusses educational cooperation with Baghdad's American varsity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Iraq Muhammad Zeeshan Ahmed held a meeting with Dr. Michael Muinix, President of American University in Baghdad.

In the meeting, they discussed the ways and means to have cooperation with educational institutions of Pakistan.

Ambassador Zeeshan also visited different departments of the University.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iraq Baghdad

Recent Stories

Will realme Note series give a tough competition t ..

Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?

31 minutes ago
 realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker ..

Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-

31 minutes ago
 Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan ge ..

Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections

3 hours ago
 AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related ..

AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national cha ..

LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national ..

Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival

5 hours ago
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points

6 hours ago
 Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I aga ..

Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand

6 hours ago
 Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for ..

Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem

7 hours ago
 Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 ..

Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit

7 hours ago
 Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight

7 hours ago
 Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against N ..

Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan