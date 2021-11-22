UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Envoy Hosts Belgian Boxing Champion Omar Shayan

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 11:29 PM

Pakistan's envoy hosts Belgian Boxing Champion Omar Shayan

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua Monday met the under-18 Belgian Boxing Champion Omar Shayan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Zaheer A Janjua Monday met the under-18 Belgian Boxing Champion Omar Shayan.

Pakistani-born Omar Shayan Ahmed had recently won the under-18 Belgian National title in the lightweight category (67kg).

Ambassador Janjua congratulated the Pakistani-born boxer for achieving the Belgian national title.

Appreciating the boxer for competing in the Belgian National Boxing Championship, the ambassador said the Pakistani sportsmen and sportswomen had great potential and had been contributing to project the positive image of the country.

The Belgian National Boxing Champions League was held in Ghent, which was attended by about 100 athletes from various categories. Omar Shayan won the title by defeating his rival Emza David.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Luxembourg David Belgium From Boxing Boxer

Recent Stories

Collaboration, leadership, resilience key to addre ..

Collaboration, leadership, resilience key to addressing needs of post-pandemic w ..

15 minutes ago
 Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Says Released From ..

Ex-Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Says Released From Home Confinement

16 seconds ago
 Foreign secy discusses bilateral ties with Cambodi ..

Foreign secy discusses bilateral ties with Cambodia's non-resident envoy

17 seconds ago
 Local body representatives' role crucial for redre ..

Local body representatives' role crucial for redressal of public issues: Bilawal ..

19 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar approves ..

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar approves measures to control smog

20 seconds ago
 Shah Mahmood Qureshi felicitates Pakistan cricket ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi felicitates Pakistan cricket team for whitewashing Banglade ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.