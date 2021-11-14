UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's First Eco-friendly Plastic Road To Be Functional Soon In Islamabad: CDA

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan's first eco-friendly plastic road to be functional soon in Islamabad: CDA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :In order to curb pollution, the Capital Development Authority in collaboration with private companies would soon complete the construction of Pakistan's first-ever eco-friendly one-kilometer plastic road in F-9 Park Islamabad, CDA Spokesperson Rana Shakeel Asghar said on Sunday..

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Plastic Road is one-kilo meters long and contains the recycled plastic equivalent of more than one million plastic cups.

It represents a significant step forward from traditional asphalt roads to future-proof plastic roads offering both performance and sustainability benefits, he added.

He said around 500 to 600 tonnes of municipal waste is collected in Islamabad on a daily basis, along with 150 to 200 tonnes of plastic waste.

By recycling the daily collected plastic in road build would significantly reduce the environmental pollution in the city, he added.

He further explained the project that after the trial project of F-9 the concept will not only be utilized in Islamabad but will also be replicated in other cities of the country and on major roads of the capital.

Replying to a question, he said plastic utilization in roads will add to the longevity of roads by making them water-resistant and also increasing the resistance of roads to change in weather.

"The same technology can also be used for construction of rural roads as it will enhance their quality as well as longevity, he said, adding, with this environment-friendly project, the roads will be a model project in durability, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness".

He also hailed that the green Pakistan program is a great initiative of PTI govt and CDA has become part of this campaign where it was making its all-out efforts to contribute its part for planting more trees and initiating mega Eco-friendly projects.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Road Same Shakeel Sunday Capital Development Authority From Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

46 seconds ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.