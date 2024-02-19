Pakistan's Flag Hoisted On City Hall Kristiansand
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 10:03 PM
OSLO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s flag was hoisted on City Hall Kristiansand on Monday when Ambassador Saadia Altaf Qazi called on Mathias Bernander Mayor of Kristiansand in mission’s efforts to reach out to leadership in different big cities of Norway.
Deputy Mayor and representatives of University of Agder and business Region Kristiansand were also present.
