UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Mission In Close Touch With Community In Beirut: FO

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan's mission in close touch with community in Beirut: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's mission in Beirut remains in close contact with community following the tragic explosion, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Friday.

The Spokesperson said one Pakistani national had lost his life while four others were injured, all belonging to one family.

"We pray for departed soul and wish early recovery of injured. Our Mission is extending all possible assistance to grieving family," the FO Spokesperson said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Foreign Office Beirut Family All

Recent Stories

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

1 hour ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

3 hours ago

Africa surpasses one million coronavirus cases

2 minutes ago

1,600 km2 of Brazilian Amazon deforested in July

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.