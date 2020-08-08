ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's mission in Beirut remains in close contact with community following the tragic explosion, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Friday.

The Spokesperson said one Pakistani national had lost his life while four others were injured, all belonging to one family.

"We pray for departed soul and wish early recovery of injured. Our Mission is extending all possible assistance to grieving family," the FO Spokesperson said.

