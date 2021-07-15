(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that country's petrol prices were currently lowest in comparison to other regional countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said that country's petrol prices were currently lowest in comparison to other regional countries.

In a tweet, he said that the government had left no option but to enhance the price due to persistent increase in the global market.

Sharing comparison of petrol prices of regional countries in Pakistan rupee (PKR), he said Pakistan had Rs 118 per litre, Bhutan Rs 146, Sri Lanka Rs 147, Bangladesh Rs 167, Nepal Rs 172, China Rs 189 and India Rs 220.