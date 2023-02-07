UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Rescue Team With Relief Assistance Leaves For Quake-hit Turkiye

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2023 | 10:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :A 51-member team from Pakistan on Tuesday morning left for Turkiye to participate in rescue and relief activities in the areas affected by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake that caused widespread destruction.

"A 51-member Rescue Team has just left for #Turkiye via #PIA flight PK707 from #Lahore along with their 7 tons of special rescue equipment.

They will be on the ground soon as part of @GovtofPakistan's contributions to rescue efforts. Hearts & prayers to #earthquakeinturkey victims," a PIA spokesman said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, in a press statement, he said the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) operated flights to Istanbul (Turkiye) daily which would be available for dispatching rescue and relief assistance.

The PIA administration has also made the delivery of relief goods free of charge on humanitarian grounds for Turkiye and Syria, the spokesman said.

The relief assistance can be delivered to PIA's cargo terminals through National Disaster Management Authority.

He said the national flag carrier had always been at the forefront during emergencies for relief assistance and vowed that PIA would extend all possible services to bring back the quake-affected Pakistans to the homeland if needed.

