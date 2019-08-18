ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan's use of social media, smart diplomatic initiatives and protest gatherings from government and civil society to highlight Kashmir conflict amid recent events of Indian aggression has launched a successful quest to negate Indian propaganda on the issue.

Kashmir issue, being the longest conflict in South Asia, has recently gained well deserved global recognition with Pakistan's victory on diplomatic front as a special meeting of United Nation Security Council (UNSC) had been called on Kashmir along with successful protest gatherings outside every Indian embassy across the world including London and Brussels.

After recent misadventure of Indian Government of revoking the constitutional provisions that give Indian occupied Kashmir special rights, social media users from Pakistan especially government officials including Prime minister Imran Khan took it to the twitter to condemn Indian atrocities and to show immense support to Kashmiris.

Prime Minister has not stopped talking about the issue on his personal twitter account along with calling various world leaders including Iranian President and Indonesian Prime Minister to seek their support on the dispute.

Director General ISPR has also been updating the world about military's stance on the disputed territory through official twitter account.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has also visited China earlier this week to apprised the Chinese leadership about Pakistan's stance on Kashmir. He also wrote a letter to the UNSC president, asking to convene an emergency meeting of the council to discuss India's "illegal actions" that also "violate UN resolutions on Kashmir".

United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held a consultative meeting on Friday to discuss Kashmir issue as Pakistan urged the world body to implement its own resolutions on this 70-year-old dispute.

The meeting had been called by China on Pakistan's request to discuss the prevailing situation in Indian occupied Kashmir. In the closed door meeting, briefings were given on the situation in the region.

In a media briefing following the conclusion of the meeting, Pakistan's Ambassador to United Nations Madeeha Lodhi said that the meeting had been called within 72 hours after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had written a letter requesting the same. She said that the very fact this meeting had taken place was "testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognized dispute".

Pakistan also observed Indian independence day (Aug 15) as black day to give the world a message about actions of Indian government's Nazi like Regime. The solidarity movement with Kashmir was augmented with an effective social media campaign on hashtags such as #KashmirBanegaPakistan and #15AugustBlackDay.

Various other hashtags like #RedForKashmir, #BleedForKashmir, #StandWithKashmir and #ModiKillingKashmiris #KashmirUnderThreat have also been trending on top on different social media sites.

People from around the world were expressing their unflinching support despite complete communication clampdown in the occupied region.