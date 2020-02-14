UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan,Turkey Enjoying Historic, Religious, Cultural Relations: Ali M.Khan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 11:17 PM

Pakistan,Turkey enjoying historic, religious, cultural relations: Ali M.Khan

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government take pride in exemplary historic brotherly relations with Turkey as both the countries were like one soul in two bodies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government take pride in exemplary historic brotherly relations with Turkey as both the countries were like one soul in two bodies.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Pakistan and Turkey both were enjoying historical, religious and cultural ties.

He said Pakistan had a great regard and respect for the Turkish president as a prominent Muslim leader.

Pakistan was proud of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who raised the voice for Kashmiris in the UN General Assembly.

He thanked all the political parties for attending the joint session of the parliament and lauded their role in today's session.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the real leader of Pakistan who had all the capabilities to uplift the country.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister United Nations Turkey Parliament Tayyip Erdogan Muslim TV All Government

Recent Stories

Moeen stars as England post 204-7 in 2nd T20

4 minutes ago

Bloomberg Support Tops Other US Democratic Preside ..

4 minutes ago

Oil Transit Through Belarus Underway as Planned - ..

4 minutes ago

Thousands of Iraq cleric's supporters hold counter ..

4 minutes ago

UAE announces two new Coronavirus patients have re ..

21 minutes ago

US Government Drops Probe Into Former FBI Deputy D ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.