Pakistan,Turkey enjoying historic, religious, cultural relations: Ali M.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Friday said the government take pride in exemplary historic brotherly relations with Turkey as both the countries were like one soul in two bodies.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Pakistan and Turkey both were enjoying historical, religious and cultural ties.

He said Pakistan had a great regard and respect for the Turkish president as a prominent Muslim leader.

Pakistan was proud of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who raised the voice for Kashmiris in the UN General Assembly.

He thanked all the political parties for attending the joint session of the parliament and lauded their role in today's session.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the real leader of Pakistan who had all the capabilities to uplift the country.