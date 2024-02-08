Open Menu

Palijo Claims Polling Agents Expelled From Some Polling Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Palijo claims polling agents expelled from some polling stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) The candidate of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) for PS-60 Ayaz Latif Palijo has complained that his polling agents have been expelled from 3 polling stations.

In a complaint to the District Returning Officer (DRO) Tariq Qureshi submitted here on Thursday.

Palijo maintained that the agents were forced to leave the polling station numbers 58, 100 and 103 in PS-60.

According to him, both male and female agents were expelled.

He requested the DRO to take immediate action, warning that if the agents were not allowed to sit in the polling stations, they would resort to protesting outside the DRO office.

APP/zmb/

Related Topics

Male Alliance From PS-60

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

47 minutes ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

57 minutes ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

1 hour ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

12 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

13 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

14 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

14 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan