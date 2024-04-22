Open Menu

Palwasha Criticizes SIC's Behaviour During President's Address To Parliament

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Palwasha criticizes SIC's behaviour during President's address to Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Information Secretary Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Palwasha Khan on Monday criticized the behavior of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) during the President's address to the Parliament.

Addressing a press conference along with Senator Shahadat Awan, she condemned the disrespectful remarks towards the PPP leadership, asserting that such language would not be tolerated at any cost.

"We will respond to the disrespectful remarks about our leadership in the same language," she firmly added.

Palwasha Khan alleged that the opposition parties were aiming to sabotage the visit of the Iranian President to Pakistan, who had expressed support for the Palestinian cause.

"They are also sending a message to global financial institutions about the political instability," she remarked.

She reiterated the Pakistan PPP unwavering solidarity with their Palestinian brethren and extended a warm welcome to the Iranian President for his support.

Palwasha Khan emphasized that the right to protest is acknowledged, hooliganism and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Shahadat Awan also highlighting President Asif Ali Zardari's positive message delivered at the beginning of the parliamentary year.

He underscored the significance of the media as a pillar of democracy and expressed optimism for the country's future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Protest Parliament Democracy Visit Same Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

1 hour ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024

4 hours ago
 FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising c ..

FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption

16 hours ago
 Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I ..

Pakistan set 179-run target for Kiwis in 3rd T20I match

16 hours ago
Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies ..

Nida reaches 100-wicket milestone but West Indies snatch dramatic last-ball vict ..

16 hours ago
 Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

Iranian President to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent m ..

Ihsanullah's injury: PCB constitutes independent medical board

19 hours ago
 By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, ..

By-elections: Counting of votes for 21 National, provincial assemblies' seats c ..

19 hours ago
 itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identi ..

Itel celebrates launch of S24—a new brand identity

19 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan