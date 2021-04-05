Panel of presiding officers announced for 310th Senate session

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman of Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday announced the panel of presiding officers to act in absence of both the chairman and deputy chairman of Senate.

The chairman chaired the proceedings of 310th Senate session, commenced on the very day. The panel of presiding officers comprises Syed Ali Zafar, Dilawar Khan and Samina Mumtaz.