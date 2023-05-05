UrduPoint.com

Panel Of Presiding Officers Announced For 329th Senate Session

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2023 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday announced the panel of Presiding officers to act in the absence of both the Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

The Chairman chaired the proceedings of the 329th Senate session, which commenced on the very day.

The panel of Presiding officers comprises Manzoor Ahmad Kakar, Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhary and Sadia Abbasi.

