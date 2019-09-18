UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paramedical Staff Submitted Harassment Application Against Director

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:00 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) Number of female paramedical staff of Polyclinic Hospital have submitted applications of sexual harassment against Deputy Executive Director Dr.

Farooq Akhtar to Prime Minister.They alleged in the submitted application that Dr. Farooq Akhtar is mentally a sick person. They mentioned that Dr. Farooq unnecessary summoned them in office during evening time and tease them without any sold reason.

On refusing he used negative tactics either blocked the salary and made sudden transfer, they alleged."We have lodged number of complaints against Dr.

Farooq Akhtar and nobody listen our complaints in administration side" they pointed out.

Moreover, they mentioned in application he also blackmailed them through wade master Afsar Khan and security officer Waheed Khan.They have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to personally look this matter and solve it on priority basis.

It was also mentioned here that AGPR had also written letter to Deputy Executive Director Dr. Farooq Akhtar that he allegedly got Rs 1.4million illegally and hadn't deposited the amount in national exchequer.

