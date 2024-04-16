Open Menu

Parents Urged To Ensure Vaccination Of Kids Against Measles

Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Care Khawaja Imran Nazir on Tuesday appealed to parents to ensure the vaccination of kids against measles to prevent losses.

In a statement issued here he informed that owing to seasonal changes, there is an increase in measles cases across the country.

He urged upon them to ensure completion of the vaccination course for children to prevent the disease.

The minister stated that special vaccination drive for children has been initiated in all districts of Punjab from April 1st to 30th.

The initiative is being carried out with technical and financial cooperation from the World Health Organization(WHO) Mr Nazir said and added that routine vaccination, incomplete courses, and children who miss meals are being vaccinated during the drive.

Special attention is being paid to the vaccination for children in urban areas and districts connected to other provinces.

In the first phase of the outreach programme, 4585 vaccinators, 4585 social mobilizers, and 338 supervisors are fulfilling their duties, the minister maintained.

All children under two years of age are receiving essential vaccinations in the current phase, he said adding that the second phase will be held in July, in which all children under five years will be vaccinated.

It merits mentioning here that the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) provides free vaccinations for children up to two years old for 12 diseases, available at all health centers.

