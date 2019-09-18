Parks & Horticulture Authority Reforms Committee meets

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Reforms Committee held its 4th meeting, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Reforms Committee held its 4th meeting, here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that all possible measures were being put in order to stabilize the Authority economically.

The meeting also reviewed the PHA performance and discussed various matters pertaining to reformation of Park & Horticulture Authority.

PHA Director (Finance) Usman Ghani, Director (Horticulture) Muhammad Tehsin, Director Azhar Ali and PHA Reforms Committee's members including Amir Hameed, Muhammad Nawaz Ramay, and Ismail Rafique were also present.