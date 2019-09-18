UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parks & Horticulture Authority Reforms Committee Meets

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:51 PM

Parks & Horticulture Authority Reforms Committee meets

Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Reforms Committee held its 4th meeting, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Reforms Committee held its 4th meeting, here on Wednesday.

Chairing the meeting, PHA Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed said that all possible measures were being put in order to stabilize the Authority economically.

The meeting also reviewed the PHA performance and discussed various matters pertaining to reformation of Park & Horticulture Authority.

PHA Director (Finance) Usman Ghani, Director (Horticulture) Muhammad Tehsin, Director Azhar Ali and PHA Reforms Committee's members including Amir Hameed, Muhammad Nawaz Ramay, and Ismail Rafique were also present.

Related Topics

Azhar Ali Usman Ghani All

Recent Stories

Sharjah introduces US business community to promis ..

53 minutes ago

Flydubai celebrates five years of operations to Ka ..

54 minutes ago

Tripartite MoU between ZHO, Musanada, Tadweer

1 hour ago

14 routes for 200 new buses in city approved: Ifti ..

2 minutes ago

Miner dies as trolley hits him in Duki coalmine

2 minutes ago

FC holds free medical camp in Chaman' Sui Karaiz

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.